Stinger Marine Expands to Include Lighting Solutions

CLEARWATER, FL (03.22.2019) – With boating season in full swing in some parts of the country, and the other parts about to follow, Stinger, designer and manufacturer of passenger vehicle audio accessories, and full-solution audio enhancements for power sports and marine, today, announced, the expansion of its Stinger Marine line to now include lighting solutions designed for a variety of marine vessels. This new lighting line caters to boaters of all types from the serious off-shore fisherman utilizing lighting to attract fish, to the lake pontooner using lighting to attract the party.

Marine-Grade RGB LED Strips [Product Page]

To customize your lighting installation, Stinger will be offering 5m Marine-Grade RGB LED strips. Sold separately, the Bluetooth smart RGB LED controller, allows consumers to control their experience through a Stinger Lighting app via their smartphone or tablet.

Transom Lights [Product Page]

The 3.5” marine-grade CREE LED transom lights will be available in red, green, white, and blue and work in both boats and pools. Each light features 6 LEDs, and a round stainless steel mounting ring, durable and ready to light up the water around it.

Drain Plug Replacement Lights [Product Page]

For a simple lighting solution for boats, Stinger will carry a line of 1.5” and 0.5” LED drain-plug replacements in white, blue, red, and green. Designed to easily screw into your garboard drain with ½” NPT threads. An inline connector allows for easy removal and re-attachment. Super bright 27W total output with 9 CREE LEDs illuminates the water surrounding it.

RGB Underbody Kit [Product Page]

If you are looking to give your marine-vessel a little extra sex appeal, Stinger’s new universal underbody kit adds illuminated element-proof RGB lighting to any area you want to highlight. The plug-and-play installation makes adding this eye-catching feature easy, with no soldering or crimping needed. Bluetooth enabled you can control the lights via a mobile app choosing specific colors, dynamic modes, or really get the party started with the music-controlled mode which sets the LEDs to change with your music.

Marine Lighting Solutions

Whether fishing or partying, Stinger rounds out its lighting line-up with salt and fresh-water ready transom and drain plug underwater lights. Constructed of element-resisted Stainless Steel, Stinger Marine Lighting is built to survive extended salt water submersion

Universal LED White Underbody Lights [Product Page]

Seeing clearly in any conditions is no problem, Stinger’s bright white CREE LED underbody lights can be used anywhere on deck that needs need extra illumination. Sold as a pair, the housing is constructed of water and dust-proof aluminum, making them perfect for accenting on-board and interior compartments.

Visit stingerelectronics.com for more.

