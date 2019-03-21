Cardoza and Company to Rep Race Sport Lighting in Northern Cal and Nevada

RINGWOOD, IL (03.22.2019) – Race Sport Lighting (RSL) has announced that Mark Cardoza from Cardoza and Company is their new contracted Manufacturer Rep Firm for the Northern California and Nevada territory. Cardoza and Company will oversee managing the current Race Sport Lighting business already established in the territory, as well as growing the companies foot print in the territory with more dealers and increased distribution in multiple industries. Mark and his team will begin training on this exciting line and begin introducing the line to his ever-growing dealer base by April 2019.

Ceasar Olaes, RSL National Sales Manager says, “We are so excited to have Mark Cardoza and his team join our team in Nor Cal and Nevada! He comes to us highly recommended as a rep firm that brings maximum value to his accounts. We like MFG rep firms that have strong lines. Race Sport Lighting is excited to get Mark and his team trained and ready to promote and train the dealers in the territory.”

Mark Cardoza, Principal of Cardoza and Company says, “We are very excited to be partnering with Race Sport Lighting. We have always represented manufactures that have positioned themselves in a higher range of product recognition. Race Sport Lighting will continue to thrive and grow with the support of our motivated and profitable specialty retailers. These retailers create demand for product and represent a professional image to the consumer in sales and service. This new partnership will provide high quality professionalism, service, distribution practices and business ethics that ensure the continued long-term growth of each business. Rare ingredients in today’s business ecosystem!”

