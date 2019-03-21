AUSTIN, TX (03.22.2019) – The dBDRA is pleased to announce the 2019 dBDRA Officiating Team for Mexico. According to Wayne Harris, dBDRA President, “We are really excited about this year’s officiating team. Each of our judges initially started out as dB Drag Racing competitors. Eventually their passion for auto sound competition resulted in their involvement from an officiating perspective. In my experience, the best judges always start out as competitors. Their first-hand knowledge of the judging lanes is invaluable when it comes to producing a successful event.”

Initially, Mexico has been divided into 4 territories. Each of our new representatives will be responsible for a given territory. At larger venues, these representatives may work together when additional officiating responsibilities are necessary. To host a dB Drag Racing event in your city, please contact one of the judges…

Fernando Felix

Fernando started in dB Drag as a competitor 20 years ago and managed to participate in the 2004 world finals. From there, Fernando began organizing and sanctioning dB Drag Racing events, and has over 15 years of experience as a judge. He is a professional and impartial judge, and likes to provide advice to the competitors so they can improve their competition skills. Fernando is committed to the growth of dB Drag Racing in Mexico. Territories include: Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Jalisco, AguascalientesFernando Félix



Tel: 011 (52) 33 36 43 43 31

Email: proaudio24@hotmail.com

Gerardo Sanjuanero Perez

Gerardo has been competing in car stereo competitions since 2000, and started competed with his brother in 2002. He began judging in 2008 where he traveled to several events in Mexico as a judge. Gerardo has been part of the judging staff for the Mexico finals from 2008 to 2012 and also judged several multi-point events. Gerardo prides himself on being impartial and enjoys working with the competitors and understanding the rules. Gerardo has a background in engineering which has proved beneficial both in and out of the dB Drag Racing lanes. Gerardo resides in Monterrey and enjoys to travel to events in Mexico. Territories include: Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Michocan, Distrito Federal, Tlaxcala, Mexico, MorelosGerardo Sanjuanero Perez



Tel: 8442862866

Email: gerardos82@gmail.com

Roberto Garcia Pedroza

Roberto comes to the dBDRA with several years of experience both as a competitor and a judge. Roberto started competing in dB Drag Racing in 2000, and has attended several North American dB Drag Racing Championship events and multipoint events in California. After several years of experience in the competition lanes, Roberto started judging dB Drag events in 2017. He is a fair and impartial judge and prides himself on his integrity. Roberto is very easy going and gets along with everyone and is a team player and likes promoting the sport while having fun. Territories include: Baja, Sonora, Chihuahua, and SinaloaRoberto Garcia Pedroza



Tel: +52 664 1239970

Email: spl_robb@hotmail.com

Pedro Fernando Sanguino Zurita

Pedro started in dB Drag as an assistant in 2008, making himself known by the majority of participants in his area. In 2009, Pedro began judging events on his own. From there, he dedicated himself to demonstrate his professionalism and impartiality in events and has 11 years of experience in this field. In 2017 he was appointed to teach the course for new judges, in turn he likes to support the competitors with advice, so that they achieve better results and increase their skill level in Mexico as dB Drag Racing continues to grow.Pedro Fernando Sanguino Zurita



Tel: +529361081115

Email: ekiperaudio@hotmail.com

Visit dbdragracing.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

