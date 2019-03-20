Kicker Returns to Audible Carnage Soundoff in Houston

STILLWATER, OK (03.21.2019) – KICKER returns to Houston as the official awards sponsor for Team Fest 2019, by Audible Carnage – a USACi-sanctioned, triple-point sound-off event with the Houston Police Academy serving as host. The event will be held on March 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



In addition to donating several amplifiers and speakers for the show’s raffle, KICKER will sponsor a special “Clean & Mean” award for the loudest and best-looking vehicle at the show. The winner will earn a KICKER Q-Class L7 12-inch subwoofer with matching grille, KICKER shop stool, a KICKER 45th Anniversary wall sign and a KICKER Bullfrog outdoor speaker. The prize package is valued at more than $800.



More than 100 vehicles have pre-registered for the competition, and several individual awards are scheduled to be handed out, including best-of-show, demo honors, “Audible Deathmatch” and “Trunk-2-Trunk.” National SPL records will be challenged on-site, and cash prizes and trophies in excess of nine feet tall will be awarded at the show.

For more information, visit the Audible Carnage 2019 event page on Facebook and kicker.com.

