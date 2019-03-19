VAIS Technology Adds Mid Sate / AM Distributing as Distributor Partners

ENGLEWOOD, CO (03.20.2019) – VAIS Technology has announced the addition of AM Distributors / Mid-State Distributing as a new distributor partner for VAIS Technologies integrated products.

Tom Kolar (L) and TJ Kolar are excited to hit the road with VAIS Technology opportunities for dealers.

VAIS Technology EVP, Dennis Hopper states “VAIS Technology continues to expand its distribution and is happy to have AM/Mid-State on board. Their expertise with sales, service, and support for retail and expeditor dealers is exceptional.”

VAIS Technologies manufactures a premiere satellite radio integration adaptor that allows the addition of a SXV300 SiriusXM tuner, sold and service separately, that works seamlessly with the factory OEM radio, without unsightly cables and wires on the dash. It also uses all the factory functions of the steering wheel and LCD screens in any of those vehicles.

VAIS Technology has hundreds of applications for Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Fiat, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Lexus, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, Nissan, Scion, Subaru, VW and Toyota vehicles that don’t come from the factory with satellite radio tuners.



Any dealers requiring the latest product brochures, pricing, etc. can contact VAIS Technology, www.vaistech.com,

AM Distributing @ 888-345-1300

Mid-State Distributing: Chicago Branch @ 708-345-1300,

Omaha Branch @ 800-798-5965,

Fargo Branch @ 800-342-4726

