Shiflet & Dickson’s Open House Dealer Show and St. Patty’s Party 2019

GASTONIA, NC (03.20.2019) – Shiflet & Dickson hosted dealers from across the southeast at the company’s Open House Dealer Show and St. Patty’s Day Party on March 16th and 17th in Gastonia. Saturday night it was combined casino night/St. Patty’s party and Sunday it was the show in the company’s facility. Vendors filled the showroom and demo vehicles were on display outside the company’s warehouse.

Dealer traffic in the Shiflet and Dickson showroom was busy throughout the day on Sunday.

“We saw a very large dealer turnout from the Carolinas plus surrounding states at this year’s event with over 70 storefronts in the house” David Holland, GM/VP, relayed to 12voltnews.com. “There has been a real positive vibe in the air this spring and many dealers have finally seen income tax refund checks. Multimedia units, in-vehicle connectivity, lighting, collision avoidance, window tint and security are strong. The growth in the marine and PowerSports categories has been straight up. With over 3 dozen brands, many showing new models from CES, on the show floor dealers had a lot to see. Many dealers took advantage of our super show specials too. We are still processing orders several days after the show.”

There were hot demos for dealers to check out outside also.

Richie Holtzman and Dennis Montgomery showed dealers the brands Tech Marketing represents in the territory that Shiflet & Dickson distributes. AudioControl just arrived in the Shiflet warehouse and many dealers expressed interest. Tech Marketing, along with Kicker regional Lori Boyer, had 2 Kicker demo pickups Livin’ Loud outside for dealers to experience.

The DB Drive training event, conducted by Ernie Welch and Randy Goodwin, by was very well attended.

Jeff Falk, Eastern Regional for PowerBass, offered, “I looked forward to showing dealers the PowerBass lineup for 2019. We had a super CES and the year is off to a strong start. The PowerBass line is strong across the board in Car Audio, Marine and PowerSports. The bright green ’08 Harley StreetGlide, decked out with PowerBass by DK Electronics, definitely drew a crowd outside. The golf cart from Distinct Beats also rocked with PowerBass gear.”

Metra showcased multiple brands under the company’s umbrella in Gastonia. Paul von Feldt stated “Lighting is a hot category and the Heise brand grabbed dealer’s attention. Commercial lighting products were also of interest to dealers and hot new category.”

Browse #12vnn_sd2019 to see over a dozen posts on Instagram from the Shiflet and Dickson Show 2019.

“At the Shiflet show DB Drive highlighted the latest in the WDX Series, Platinum Series and Speed Series. The new BassCrates were shown for the first time and dealer reaction was very positive. The training session Randy Goodwin and I conducted really had dealers engaged” stated Ernie Welch, National Sales Manager.

Bob Anderson, N Motion, offered “The Soundstream and Farenheit brands are featured-packed this year and were on display. I know dealers who placed orders at the show will reorder soon.”

Dave Maxon, Merchandise Manager related “We were set for a super show weekend that kicked off with the St Patty’s party and casino night on Saturday. At the show on Sunday dealers saw the latest from CRUX, Polk Audio, Metra, Kicker, PowerBass, MaxPro, Rydeen, JVC, dB Drive, dB Lighting, Boss Audio, Planet Audio, Jensen, RoadView, Soundstream, Farenheit, Audio Enhancers and S&D Lighting. All said the addition of AudioControl to our line card was very positive.”

“We had drawings with the lucky winners receiving valuable prizes. Special pricing and extended terms were in effect. We encouraged all dealers to attend and use this day to grow their businesses. The training sessions from PowerBass, DB Drive, Metra, Jensen and Kicker added to the value of attending our show for all. Following the success of our show we are looking forward to a great 2019” Holland added.

Gary Fletcher spent many hours loading new products into displays so dealers could hear live demos.

Concluding, Holland stated “We give a big hand to all of our vendors for their support for our show. Our staff members put in many extra hours preparing for, and getting all in place for the show. Those extra efforts continued after the show with all the order processing and shipping. For that we say a big Thank You.”

On Saturday, the traditional golf outing took place on a chilly Saturday morning with wet fairways. Dave Maxon hosted the players that included Lori from Kicker, Dennis-Tech Marketing, Jeff-PowerBass, Paul and Mike from Metra along with Jay from CS Motorsports.

Visit shifletdickson.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

