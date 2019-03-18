M.A.G. Sales is New Race Sport Lighting Manufacturer Rep Firm for Florida

Race Sport Lighting is pleased to introduce that Mike Sajecki from M.A.G. Sales is their new contracted Manufacturer Rep Firm for the Florida state territory. MAG Sales will oversee managing the current Race Sport Lighting business already established in the territory, as well as growing the companies foot print in the territory with more dealers and increased distribution in multiple industries. Mike and his team will begin training on this exciting line and begin introducing the line to his ever-growing dealer base by March 2019.

Ceasar Olaes, RSL National Sales Manager says, “We are so excited to have Mike Sajecki and his team join our team in Florida! He comes to us highly recommended as a rep firm that brings maximum value to his accounts. We like MFG rep firms that have strong lines. Race Sport Lighting is excited to get Mike and his team trained and ready to promote and train the dealers in the territory.”

Mike Sajecki, Principal of M.A.G. Sales says, “M.A.G. Sales is extremely pleased to be working with the team at Race Sport Lighting. Their product line is spectacular, and their support team is amazing. We are excited to introduce their products to our dealer network throughout Florida.”

Visit racesportinc.com and mag-fl.com for more.

