Directed at KnowledgeFest Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (03.19.2019) – Team Directed was in full force at Knowledgefest Indianapolis this past weekend, March 15th through 17th. Directed conducted four hour-long training sessions over the weekend focusing heavily on the revolutionary Directed flagship DS4.

Directed CEO Bob Struble (seated) at the Davis Distribution’s dealer appreciation event surrounded by (L-R) International Sales Manager Armando Parra, Technical Support Representative Chad Arthur, VP Sales Eastern & Midwest Regions Al Fontane, Sales Manager Craig Norman, Product Specialist Representative Justin Gear, VP Connected Car Geoff Weathersby & ADS Channel Manager Bob Hernandez.

Product Specialist Rep Justin Gear led the trainings aided by Technical Support rep Chad Arthur. Together they covered new products that support the DS4 including the new DS4WS-the world’s first Bluetooth siren that was first announced at CES this year and is NOW SHIPPING.

The Directed training sessions were very well attended.

Bob Hernandez rounded out the training with an update on the Alcohol Detection Systems Ignition Interlock opportunity.

The Directed booth was jam packed all weekend long with attendees taking part in the ‘Race the CEO Challenge. CEO Bob Struble was filmed and timed installing a DS4 system in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler using a Directed vehicle specific T-Harness and completing the wiring and programming in under 3 minutes! Attendees flooded the booth to challenge Bob’s time to win prizes and for bragging rights.

VP of Sales Eastern & Central Regions Al Fontane shared “The ‘Race the CEO’ challenge made its debut at Knowledgefest in Dallas last season and it’s been an incredible success… challengers were nonstop all weekend. Look for Directed to level up in Dallas this year!”

Super content supplied by Bob Hernandez.

Visit directed.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

