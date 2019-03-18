Alpine Electronics Shipping New Alpine Halo9 System, iLX-F259

TORRANCE, CA (03.19.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. is now shipping the iLX-F259, an audio/video (AV) system with the innovative “hovering” 9-inch screen platform. The iLX-F259 is the second model from the Alpine Halo9 lineup which Alpine initially established in 2018 with the category-defining iLX-F309 model.

The iLX-F259 is an AM / FM / Digital Media Receiver with a 9-inch WVGA touch screen and mech-less design (no CD/DVD slot). It uses a 1-DIN chassis for installation and its screen hovers over the vehicle’s dashboard, allowing the large screen to be added to a variety of vehicles without the need for custom installation.

Users can enjoy a range of infotainment features thanks to smartphone compatibility through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth wireless technology with audio streaming. The iLX-F259 is SiriusXM-Ready

(requires a SiriusXM tuner and subscription, sold separately), and other external sources can be connected via the USB port or AUX input. The iLX-F259 has one universal rear camera input and extra cameras can be added with the KCX-C2600B Multi-Camera Selector (cameras and selector sold separately).

The iLX-F259 introduces a new, customizable user interface based on swipe and drag-and-drop motions. Up to three customized home screens can be created by choosing from 22 widgets. Widgets provide short-cut access to various sources such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Clocks, Bluetooth functions, USB images, and Camera. The widgets can be easily dragged-and-dropped onto the home screens and changed on a whim to meet the user’s needs. Customizable wallpaper can also be made from the user’s own photos or by choosing from several pre-loaded patterns.

The iLX-F259 is available now for $800 SRI at authorized Alpine retailers.

Visit www.alpine-usa.com for more.

