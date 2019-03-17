DAS CE Trade Show to Feature 12-Volt Speed Challenge as Main Event

PALMYRA, PA (03.18.2019) – DAS Companies, Inc., has announced a special 12-Volt Speed Challenge as part of their Main Event during the Consumer Electronics Trade Show and Sale, April 3 and 4 in Atlantic City, NJ.

The Main Event 12-Volt Speed Challenge will take place on Wednesday evening at Golden Nugget’s HAVEN Night Club and will feature a guest appearance by Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Liddell, who is a notable figure in the mixed martial arts industry. Comfortable in the MMA octagon, Chuck will present the winner of the challenge with a championship belt designed specifically for the event.

The annual trade show brings DAS territory dealers together for industry specific training seminars, peer networking, and great show pricing designed specifically for the attendees. This year’s show has combined new excitement for the industry specific show with the addition of a special industry competition and guest appearance by a Hall of Fame, world-class athlete/fighter.

Chuck Liddell, known in the MMA world as ‘The Iceman,’ will also be available for autographs and photos provided by DAS for attending dealers, Thursday April 4th from 11:30 am – 2:00 pm.

“The 12-volt industry hasn’t seen anything like this before,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “We’re allowing our dealers to qualify during specific show hours of the first day. The four fastest Dealer/Installers of the day will then compete at the Main Event. The winner will then challenge the fastest DAS outside sales person. The ultimate winner will earn the 2019 12V Challenge Champion Belt and have the ultimate MMA Hall of Fame fighter wrap the belt around his/her waist.”

“The excitement surrounding the Main Event is due to the support from our vendor-partners,” added Berfield. The Main Event, 12V Speed Challenge is supported this year by SONY, SoundDigital, VXI / Jabra, Metra, Cobra, PowerBass and SiriusXM.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

