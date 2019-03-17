CRUX Releases Front & Rear + 1 Video Camera Integration Interface for Select Ford Vehicles

CHATSWORTH, CA (03.18.2019) – CRUX has released its Front & Rear + 1 Video Camera Integration Interface for Select Ford Vehicles with 8” Sync 3 System.

FORD VEHICLE COMPATIBILITY:

2017 – Up Explorer, 2016 – Up F-150, 2016 – Up Focus, 2016 – Up Mustang, 2017 – Up F-250, 2017 – Up F-350, 2017 – Up F-450, and 2017 – Up F-550



NAVIGATION / RADIO COMPATIBILITY

8″ SYNC 3 System



The CRUX VRFFD-79D is a Front & Rear + 1 Video Camera Integration Interface with for Select Ford Vehicles with 8” Sync 3 System. The product uses steering wheel control buttons to toggle between the sources.



Key Features:

-Adds front and backup camera.

-Adds an extra video input.

-Uses the steering wheel control buttons to toggle between the sources.

-Retains factory backup camera if present.

To see visit the VRFFD-79D product page, click here. See cruxinterfacing.com for more.

