Alpine X-Perience Rolled into Cartronics Biscayne

MIAMI FL (03.18.2019) – The Alpine X-Perience Ram 1500 and Jeep Wrangler were the centers of attention for the Alpine X-Perience Event at Cartronics in Miami on Thursday, March 14th.

The Alpine X-Perience Ram 1500 and Jeep Wrangler set up early in the day. Cartronics owner Alan Roath (R) and Installation Tech Eddie Perez were ready for the big day to begin.

Alan Roath, Cartronics owner, stated to 12vltnews.com “We had a great Alpine X-Perience event on Thursday. Interest and traffic carried over the next couple days too. During the event we had 65 people into the store to check out the action. Of the 65 people well over 50% were folks who had never been into the store before.”

Alpine corporate supplies attention grabbing graphics for dealers to promote the Alpine X-Perience events through their respective social media outreach.

Eric Brooks, Alpine Brand Specialist, headed up the Alpine X-Perience at Cartronics. The Ram 1500 featured the Alpine iLX-F309 Halo9 9-inch AV receiver and full X-Series system of speakers, amps and subs. The Jeep Wrangler was loaded with the X209-WRA-OR Weather-resistant 9-inch AVN system for the Jeep Wrangler with the PSS-22WRA Sound System.

“Alpine is doing a great job for specialty retailers. They bring the dog and the pony to these Alpine X-Perience events. Our business with Alpine for the Thursday event was way, way up for the day.”

During the Alpine X-Perience events people who take a demo can register for prizes including coozies and key chains. The top prize offered at the Cartronics event was an Alpine Cooler-valued at $1,000 MSRP.

Jordan Calderon was all smiles when he came into Cartronics to pick up the Alpine cooler from Alan Roath as the winner of the Alpine X-Perience drawing.

Continuing, Roath offered “When I called the winner of the Alpine Cooler, Jordan Calderon, he couldn’t believe it! He was in the store the next day and was smiling ear to ear. When he heard the Alpine Cooler rock he was blown away.”

Alpine supplied graphics were utilized through social media to get the word out about the Alpine E-Xperience at Cartronics.

