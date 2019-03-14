Wet Sounds Inc. Set to Make Waves at KnowledgeFest Indianapolis

HOUSTON, TX (03.15.2019) – Wet Sounds will once again will be attending the Indianapolis Knowledgefest March 15-17, 2019.
Wet Sounds is inviting dealers to attend the Friday March 15 training sessions, held at 12:30 and 3:30, led by Bobby Eldridge, Director of Customer Service.
Come by Booth 438 and meet Wet Sounds CEO, JR Stocks; VP of Sales and Marketing Randy Davis; and Regional Sales Manager Ray Woodall. Live product demos will be held throughout the event as well as product and 2019 program presentations.
Visit wetsounds.com for more.
