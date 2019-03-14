The Mountain West Show Featured Great Deals and a Social Ax Throwing After Event

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (03.15.2019) – Dealers in “Big Sky” country headed to Salt Lake City for the Mountain West Dealer Show on Thursday, March 7th. The show floor was open from 12 until 5 PM at the Mountain West location followed by an event at Social Ax Throwing from 6-8 PM. Yes, hatchet and ax throwing.

Area retailer Alan Withers from California Audio is flanked by Kicker’s Brad Ganz (L) and Mountain West’s Lehi Herrin after a spin of the spin to win wheel.

Lehi Herrin, 12volt Account Manager, related to 12voltnews.com “The event went well… we had some great specials that dealers picked up from the super support from our vendors.”

A group shot of some of the participants waiting for their turn in the lanes for the hatchet or ax throw.

Vendors on hand showed dealers their latest product for 2019 plus offered special deals, closeouts and prizes. The Spin to Win wheel was loaded with chances for dealers to pick up some cash. Networking opportunities, prize drawings and lunch added to the day.

Jeffrey Alsop, The Next Level Car Audio-Murray UT, won the top prize at the event… a 55” TV.

Nina Contreras, SiriusXM Sr Sales Manager-Retail Sales, exhibited perfect form as she prepared to throw the double ax at the center of the target.

Kicker’s Brad Ganz, Sr Director Sales-Central US, stated “Dealers were excited to see the Kicker Marine lineup at the show. The after show Ax throwing event was a lot of fun. It was my first hatch and ax throwing event but I soon got with the program.”

Continuing, Herrin added, “The Spin to Win wheel was a lot of fun. We offered cash to dealers who stepped up with purchases at the show to spin the wheel. Dealers earned spins on the wheel based on their purchases at the show. Each spin was worth between $5. and $100. based the space where wheel landed.”

Kevin Reil, Reil and Associates, at the ready in the Kicker booth as the Mountain West Show kicked off in SLC.

Sponsoring 12volt brands exhibiting included: Memphis Audio, Kicker, JVC, Metra, Pioneer, VOXX, Crimestopper, Soundstream, SiriusXM, ADS/Maestro, Dynamat, Rosen, Scorpion Window Tint, WeBoost, NuStart / Firstech / iDatalink, SPL Boxes and Dynaudio.

Herrin, related to 12voltnews.com. “Last year we hosted a cart racing event and this year we tried something new at Social Ax Throwing. The venue had about 10 lanes and people could throw a hatchet or an ax at a target some 12’ to 15’ away. On the target there were rings that determined the score… just like darts. All who participated, including Nina Contreras with SiriusXM who was on my team, gave it their best shot.”

Sirius XM and Pioneer were platinum sponsors of the Ax Throwing event.

Visit www.mwd1.com for more.

