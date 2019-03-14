AudioControl to Host Five Star Car Stereo YouTube Live Show at KnowledgeFest Indy

SEATTLE, WA (03.15.2019) – AudioControl is bringing excitement and education to the 2019 Knowledgefest, March 15th-17th at the Indiana Convention Center. AudioControl will be highlighting innovative new car audio products plus a sporty Honda S2000 demo vehicle featuring a stunning sound system. On display will be the groundbreaking DM-RTA, a precision audio calibration tool that enables installation technicians to provide their customers with the best possible sound quality tailored to their listening preferences. Knowledgefest attendees will also see the new AC-BT24 Bluetooth Module, providing wireless connectivity and streaming to AudioControl’s D-6.1200 amplifier, DM-RTA and digital signal processors, as well as their full line of premium OEM upgrade solutions.

Five Star Car Stereo YouTube Live Show

Dean Beyett and Fernando Lopez will be broadcasting their popular YouTube Live show from the Knowledgefest show floor sponsored by AudioControl. The Clearwater, Florida-based show has amassed 90,000 followers and growing, bringing valuable insights along with some levity to the world of car stereo. Dean and Fernando will do a show on Friday and another on Saturday, bringing viewers an exciting look into the world of Knowledgefest and everything aftermarket car audio. Exact show times are TBD, so stay tuned and subscribe here.

Course Description

The launch of AudioControl’s new DM-RTA has enabled dealers to deliver the best sound possible while simplifying processes for technicians and cutting installation time with this new, game-changing all-in-one test tool. AudioControl’s Director of Mobile Audio, Chris Bennett, will be showing the features and benefits of having the DM-RTA available and making sure you have the know how to use it properly. Come and learn about AudioControl’s unique approach to making new and innovative products that continue to deliver the five pillars of great products: Price, Power, Performance, Unique Features and the Best Warranty.

Training Seminar Schedule

AudioControl Training will be held Friday, March 15th 12:30pm (Meeting Room: 125) and Saturday March 16th at 4:45 pm (Meeting Room: 124). Those interested in attending can contact Chris Bennett at chris.b@audiocontrol.com or register directly at the Knowledgefest website. AudioControl’s training seminar at Knowledgefest is already receiving a lot of industry attention, so early registration is recommended.

NEW PRODUCTS FROM AUDIOCONTROL

High-Performance OEM Integration

From active line output converters to signal processors and amplifiers, AudioControl has long led the way in providing sophisticated solutions for OEM audio upgrades. OEM integration represents a vital opportunity for every mobile electronics specialist, and AudioControl solutions deliver superb sound for nearly any application and are easy to install.

DM-RTA

The AudioControl DM-RTA is a sophisticated yet compact audio analyzer containing powerful analysis software designed to provide installers with the features of a fully functioning Oscilloscope, Voltage Meter, Real Time Audio Analyzer (RTA), SPL Meter and Polarity Checker. Because installers are often on-the-go and in cramped spaces when building a car audio system, the DM-RTA was designed to be light weight, compact and durable. Input/output options are staggering, including balanced XLR inputs, phono and RCA style unbalanced inputs as well as speaker level inputs designed to make OEM audio system interface a snap. Digital audio output options include Optical, COAX and USB. The DM-RTA is powered by a 5-hour rechargeable battery so that it can be effortlessly deployed anywhere.

AC-BT24 Bluetooth Module

The brand new AudioControl AC-BT24 Bluetooth streamer/programmer has been designed to give installers intuitive, wireless control over AudioControl’s DM-Series processors, DM-RTA and D-6.1200 amplifier while also enabling users to stream high-quality music from their mobile devices.

Honda S2000 Demo Vehicle

AudioControl will be showcasing a 2000 Honda S2000 demo car built by Ata Ehdaivand, owner of Absolute Electronix in Rockville, MD. The audio system features a Sony RSX-GS9 high-resolution digital media receiver mated to an AudioControl DM-608 DSP processor with AccuBASS®, two AudioControl LC-4.800 amplifiers driving Gladen Aerospace 3-way front speakers and one LC-1.800 amplifier driving four AlumaPro 8-inch woofers. The installation also features Stinger wire and Dynamat sound deadening material.

