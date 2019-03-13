Rydeen Appoints Bob L. Goodman as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

TORRANCE, CA (03.14.2019) – Rydeen Mobile Electronics has announced the appointment of industry veteran Bob Goodman to the newly created position of Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Bob had previously served as Director of Sales & Marketing from 2014 – 2017. Bob left Rydeen in 2017 to start his own consulting business, Advanced Vehicle Solutions, assisting startup companies in the ADAS category.

“Vehicle Safety and Driver Awareness has been the fastest growing category in the 12-volt industry and Rydeen has maintained a leadership role for nearly a decade,” said Phil Maeda, President and CEO of Rydeen. “As a result of this growth, more suppliers have begun offering products in the category, many of questionable quality and the result is price erosion and lower margins.”

Bob L. Goodman (Left), Vice President of Sales & Marketing, with Phil Maeda, President and CEO

Maeda added, “Although more competitors have emerged, Rydeen has maintained its leadership role with continual improvement of existing products and the strategic addition of new & innovative solutions for consumers. Additionally, 2019 will continue to be a challenging year as more vehicles arrive in showrooms already equipped with advanced vehicle technologies. It is these challenges that led us to seek out Bob’s knowledge and experience and have him rejoin the Rydeen team for this new leadership role. We are pleased to have Bob on board once again.”

“It’s terrific to be back and help finish the job we started 5 years ago, said Bob. In my absence, Phil has improved, where necessary, many of our existing products and with our overseas & domestic team has developed some exciting new products that will lead the industry and fill out our portfolio. What separates Rydeen from others is “We don’t sell products, we sell SOLUTIONS.”

In his new role Bob will be responsible for directing the Rydeen Sales team, comprised of manufacturers representatives and inside sales personnel as well as all Marketing and Training functions for the brand. Bob has a proven record and excellent sales achievement in the 12-volt industry for over 30-years and successfully directed Rydeen to category leadership during his previous tenure.

You may reach Bob via email bgoodman@rydeenmobile.com, cell phone at 949-201-9213 or his Orange County Office, 949-380-6456



Visit www.rydeenmobile.com for more.

