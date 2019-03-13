KICKER Returns to OC for The Classic Auto Show

STILLWATER, OK (03.14.2019) – In support of elite builder Kindig-it Design, featured exhibitor KICKER returns to Southern California for The Classic Auto Show, the event’s third installment held at the Orange County Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, March 16-17.

KindigVette – Kindig-it Design’s Chevy Corvette

KICKER and Kindig-it Design will share booth MM-912, located in the centralized “Car Feature” section of the show. Featured in the booth are Kindig-it Design’s 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, 1967 Dodge Coronet and the 1962 Chevy Corvette. All three show cars are equipped with a complete KICKER sound system. Both Dave Kindig and Kevin “KevDogg” Schiele will be signing autographs daily at the show.

Car club install – One of the many KICKER installs from local OC car clubs that attend the show.

The show also features attractions for adults and future car enthusiasts. The Women ‘n Wheels Panel will feature several well-known women in the auto industry, including Bogi Lateiner (“All Girls Garage”) with her KICKER-equipped Chevy Montage project on display.

The Classic Auto Show has more than doubled in size since last year, now featuring over 2,000 vehicles from museums, celebrities, custom builders, private owners and car clubs.

Several celebrity appearances are planned during the course of the show, including Q-and-A sessions with automotive icons Kindig, Lateiner, Wayne Carini (“Chasing Classic Cars”) and many more. Adam Carolla (“The Adam Carolla Show” and “CarCast”) will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal.



For more information, consumers can go online and visit www.theclassicautoshow.com.

Share this:

Tweet

