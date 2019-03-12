Shiflet & Dickson’s Open House Dealer Show and St. Patty’s Party

GASTONIA, NC (03.13.2019) – Shiflet & Dickson will host dealers from across the southeast at the company’s Open House Dealer Show and St. Patty’s Day Party on March 16th and 17th in Gastonia. Saturday night it’s the St. Paty’s party and Sunday it’s the show. Vendors will fill the showroom and demo vehicles will be on display outside the company’s facility.

The new STA 10 is one of the new products Jeff Falk will Show dealers at the Shiflet show.

“We are anticipating a very large dealer turnout from the Carolinas plus surrounding states for this year’s event and we anticipate 70-75 storefronts will come to the show” David Holland, GM/VP, relayed to 12voltnews.com. “There is a real positive vibe in the field this spring and many dealers are finally seeing income tax checks. Multimedia units, in-vehicle connectivity, lighting, collision avoidance, window tint and security are strong. The growth in the marine and PowerSports categories is straight up. With over 3 dozen brands, many showing new models from CES, on the show floor dealers will have a lot to see… they can take advantage of our super show specials too.”

Richie Holtzman will show dealers the brands Tech Marketing represents in the territory that Shiflet & Dickson distributes.

Jeff Falk, Eastern Regional for PowerBass, offered, “I am looking forward to showing dealers the PowerBass lineup for 2019. We had a super CES and the year is off to a strong start. The PowerBass line is strong across the board in Car Audio, Marine and PowerSports.”

Richie Holtzman will have an outstanding Kicker demo truck on site at the Shiflet show. Holtzman offered “The Kicker demo truck at the recent P&E Show drew raves from all who took a seat for a demo. Kicker will be Livin’ Loud at the Shiflet & Dickson Show.”

“See all of the Metra brands at the Shiflet & Dickson show.” -Paul von Feldt

Metra will showcase brands under the company’s umbrella in Gastonia. Paul von Feldt stated “Lighting is a hot category and the Heise brand is on fire. Commercial lighting products are also a hot new category.”

The dB Drive line grabbed dealer’s attention in the North Hall at CES. Ernie Welch, National Sales Manager, will be in the House. Welch stated “At the Shiflet show we will highlight the latest in the WDX Series, Platinum Series and Speed Series. The new BassCrates will be shown for the first time. We can’t wait for dealers to experience the BassCrates!”

“The new dB Drive BassCRATE will be in the house at the Shiflet & Dickson event.” -Ernie Welch

Bob Anderson, N Motion offered “The Soundstream and Farenheit brands are featured packed and will be on display” I look forward to showing the latest to dealers.”

Dave Maxon, Merchandise Manager related “We are set for a super show weekend that kicks off with the St Patty’s party and casino night on Saturday. At the show on Sunday dealers will see the latest from CRUX, Polk Audio, Metra, Kicker, PowerBass, MaxPro, Rydeen, JVC, dB Drive, dB Lighting, Boss Audio, Planet Audio, Jensen, RoadView, Soundstream, Farenheit, Audio Enhancers and S&D Lighting.”

“As you can see we are set to show a wide selection of new gear. In addition, we will have drawings with the lucky winners receiving valuable prizes. Special pricing and extended terms will be in effect. We encourage all dealers to attend and use this day to grow their businesses. We are looking forward to a great 2019 show” Holland concluded.

On Saturday, a traditional golf outing will be enjoyed. Scheduled to tee it up will be Dennis Montgomery, Jeff Falk, Paul and Mike from Metra along with Dave Maxon plus a couple dealers.

Call 800-222-9411 for more details. Visit shifletdickson.com for more.

