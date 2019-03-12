Image Dynamics Announces Partnership with Vickers AV Distribution

MARIETTA, GA (03.13.2019) – Vickers AV, a leading distributor of 12 volt and home electronics partners with Image Dynamics to become their exclusive east coast distributor for the brand.

Kelley Vickers with an Image Dynamics 12” subwoofer in the company’s Marietta, GA HQ.

Image Dynamics, with its headquarters located in Ontario, CA, strives to support its dealers with superior quality products and protected margins but also understands their need for quick delivery times, and now with Vickers AV as the official distributor partner, east coast dealers can obtain Image Dynamics products in a timely manner.

Jeff Falk, Eastern Regional Sales Director, said, “Joining forces with Vickers only made sense. They have a solid reputation in the 12 volt community. They are centrally located and will allow Image Dynamics dealers to grow their business on the East Coast.”

Kelley Vickers said “We are excited to be joining forces with Image Dynamics! Dealers who know Image Dynamics love it and we will work well together.”

Distribution is limited to authorized Image Dynamic dealers. For more information or to become an authorized dealer, visit imagedynamicsusa.net or contact Jeff Falk: j.falk@imagedynamicsusa.net

