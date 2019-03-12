CRUX Releases Video in Motion Activation Interface for Select Volvos

CHATSWORTH, CA (03.13.2019) – CRUX has released its new [VIM] Video in motion Activation Interface for Select Volvo Vehicles with Sensus 2014 Navigation System.
This product is compatible with the following Volvo vehicles:
2014-Up S Series, 2014-Up V Series, 2014-Up XC60, & 2014-Up XC70
Navigation / Radio Compatibility:
Compatible with Sensus 2014 Navigation System
The CRUX VIMVL-98B is an interface that enables Video in motion features Select Volvo Vehicles with Sensus 2014 Navigation Systems.
Key Features:
-Retains functionality of Factory-installed Navigation System for passenger access at anytime
-Allows onscreen access to Factory Bluetooth Keypad
-Allows for Navigation Destination Address Entry at anytime
-Designed for OEM equipment only
