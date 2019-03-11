KnowledgeFest: Second-Year Success in Long Beach, Sights Set on Indy

NORTH ANDOVER, MA (03.12.2019) – The Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) announced that KnowledgeFest, in its second year at the Long Beach Convention Center, has marked another success:

• Attendance grew to more than 1,500 attendees, including more than 900 retailer and 100 distributer attendees;

• The number of exhibitors increased to 53; occupying more than 70,000 square feet of exhibit space;

• 30 Hours of educational workshops; and

• A record-setting 68 hours of manufacturer trainings.

“Attendance-wise, this year in Long Beach our audience of mobile specialists was on par with last August’s KnowledgeFest Dallas, which is our long-standing flagship event now in its tenth year,” stated Chris Cook, MEA president. “This year’s increase in the number of exhibitors maxed-out the Long Beach show floor in its present configuration. We have room to expand for next year, and we’re planning some interesting new things to take advantage of that space.”

This weekend, March 15-17, KnowledgeFest sets its sights on Indianapolis. The Friday through Sunday event at the Indiana Convention Center brings its industry-recognized educational and training program and trade show floor to the Indy marketplace.

“2019 marks our fifth year in Indy. Yet, some in our industry still sell the Indy market short,” according to Cook. “KnowledgeFest Indy continues to grow with year-over-year growth. Attendee pre-registration is up more than 30 percent this year. Indy covers the market east of the Mississippi: the east coast and near east—cities, such as Pittsburgh and Cleveland. It’s dealers from these markets who don’t show up for CES but are coming to Indy. There are manufacturers who recognize the value. After several expansions, our 2019 show floor is sold out.”

Kicking-off Indy, after a full day of educational sessions and manufacturer trainings, the show floor opens Friday at 4 PM for “Beer & Business”. This business-first event provides dealers and vendors with a relaxed setting to meet, see first-hand new products and do some business.

KnowledgeFest 2019 concludes with its Dallas event: August 9-11 at the Dallas Convention Center.

2020 KnowledgeFest Dates:

• Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California, February 7-9, 2020

• Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Indiana, March 27-29, 2020

• NEW for 2020! Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, May 15-17, 2020

• Dallas Convention Center, Dallas, Texas, August 21-23, 2020

Visit knowledgefest.org and mobile-electonics.com for more.

