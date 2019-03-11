Alpine Electronics to Attend KnowledgeFest in Indianapolis

TORRANCE, CA (03.12.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will attend the upcoming MEA KnowledgeFest show, hosted at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis from March 15 – 17. Alpine’s exhibit will be in booth #436, near Vehicle Row.

The booth will feature many of Alpine’s new “Simple” and “Sound” products including the iLX-F259 Alpine Halo9 with 9-inch hovering display and customizable interface; the iLX-W650 with no-look, multi-touch swipe control and PowerStack capabilities; PXE-0850S Advanced Wireless Digital Sound Processor; speakers, amplifiers, and subwoofers from the X, R, and S-Series lineups; and the PWD-X5 Advanced 8” Powered Subwoofer.

Alpine’s booth from KnowledgeFest in Long Beach, CA.

The company will have two demo vehicles on display: The Alpine X-Perience Toyota 4Runner with a full X-Series sound system, featuring three X-Series amplifiers, 6”x9” component speakers and a PXE-0850S processor; and a Ford Explorer with a full R-Series sound system utilizing the factory head unit and the PXE-0850S processor.

Alpine is hosting two training sessions which will take place on Friday, March 15 at 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 16 at 4:45 p.m. Friday’s training will cover Alpine’s “Simple” source units, including the iLX-F259 and the iLX-W650. Saturday’s training will cover Alpine sound system products like the X, R, and S-Series lineup and the PXE-0850S processor.

Alpine’s continued presence at KnowledgeFest is part of an ongoing effort to invest in their 12-volt independent retailers, so activities such as the company’s nationwide X-Perience events will also be discussed at the training sessions.

All KnowledgeFest attendees are welcome to visit the Alpine booth, join the training sessions, and meet with Alpine staff from the sales, marketing, and product planning teams. Attendees are encouraged to visit www.knowledgefest.org and use the “Education Workshops & Vendor Training” link to register for the Alpine training sessions.

Share this:

Tweet

