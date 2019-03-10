Stinger Launches X-Link & Ultimate Wiring Kits

CLEARWATER, FL (03.11.2019) – Stinger X, developed and MAP protected for the professional installer, introduces ultimate flexibility capabilities with Stinger X-LINK, a universal modular, linkable fuse holder or distribution block system. X-LINK revolutionizes circuit protection in high performance audio installations, providing an all-in-one system that allows for easier, cleaner than ever fused power and/or ground distribution on any install.

Covering your power and ground needs with interchangeable 1/0 – 8 GA inputs and outputs and can be used with both ANL or MIDI/AFS fuses. The unique design of X-LINK’s linkable design featuring the XFASTEN Hardware system, firmly grips the wire for desired continuity/conductance, a custom Brass X-Pansion Jumper couples X-LINKs electrically for power or ground distribution. Custom Machined Satin Gold Plated XBLOCKs allow for easy installation of fuses with no need to disassemble the entire system.

Available now from Authorized Stinger X dealers:

XFDB108 – Universal 0-8ga Power Or Ground Linkable Fused Distribution Block

Stinger X Ultimate Wiring Kits

Stinger X Ultimate Wiring Kits are designed to provide the highest power transfer and system flexibility for no compromise installations. The best components were created to achieve the maximum performance from your system. First is the power distribution block to rule them all X-LINK. With its ability to transform from an inline fuse holder to an expandable power, ground, or power and ground distribution block while able to accept 0,4, or 8Ga input/outputs and either ANL or MIDI/AFS fuses. The X-LINK block is accompanied by Hyper-Twist Tru-Spec wire, Expert Ground Terminals, Power Terminals, Wire Ferrules and an accessories pack to complete the installation.

Power delivery and just as important but often overlooked; ground integrity are the main goals of this kit. So, to make sure the ground potential is equally robust as the power delivery, we have included a ground reinforcement cable to be used from the battery to the chassis and on the amplifier side the Expert Ground Terminal for a large footprint, low resistance, non-rotating grounding terminal.

All these elements add up to the ULTIMATE wiring kit and system performance from Stinger X.

To compliment the power and ground delivery performance we would recommend utilizing other leading products from Stinger X including interconnects, optical cables and sound damping products for the best power and sound.

X2K01 0GA Ultra-Premium power delivery and ground upgrade kit

Designed specifically for car audio systems up to 3000 watts or 300 amps

X2K41 4GA Ultra-Premium power delivery and ground upgrade kit

Designed specifically for car audio systems up to 1750 watts or 175 amps

X2K8 8GA Ultra-Premium power delivery and ground upgrade kit

Designed specifically for car audio systems up to 800 watts or 70 amps

