New Sprinter Safety Enhancement Solutions from EchoMaster Available Now

CLEARWATER, FL (03.11.2019) – Now in stock from EchoMaster, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, a kit with factory matched side mirror caps and blind spot cameras for 2014 – 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles, FCTP-MB1105. This kit is for use with monitors with multiple video inputs and switching capability. Adding lane change assistance cameras can help eliminate blind spots around the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

With the factory matched mirrors, the cameras will seamlessly integrate into the side mirrors improving driver’s situational awareness, enabling a safer and more informed driving experience.

Due to the Sprinters’ larger size, the driver is presented with significant blind spot areas creating dangerous situations when driving, parking, and reversing. Adding safety cameras to a vehicle has been proven to reduce the risk from the more common-place blind spot accidents such as back-over crashes, or side-swipe crashes. This is especially common when smaller vehicles or motorcycles are in a utility vehicle’s blind spot while changing lanes.

What’s included in FCTP-MB1105:

Two factory matched mirror caps, Two-weatherproof rated cameras – IP67, Two camera extension harnesses, Warranty card, Installation manual.

Lane Change Assistance Kit Features:

-Optimized viewing angle – 80 degrees

-0.1 LUX

-Weatherproof rated camera – IP67

-Factory matched side mirror caps

-Camera activation with left and right turn signals with optional camera switcher (if installed)

-Ability to add more cameras with optional intelligent camera switcher (if installed)

-Camera activation with left and right turn signals with optional camera switcher (if installed)

-Ability to add more cameras with optional intelligent camera switcher (if installed)

EchoMaster has also the following Sprinter solutions for 2014 – 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter:

Part #: FCTP-MB1101: Lane Change Assistance Kit for use with radio delete

Part #: FCTP-MB1102: Lane Change Assistance Kit for use with aftermarket radio integration

Part #: FCTP-MB1103: Lane Change Assistance Kit for use with OEM monitor

Part #: FCTP-MB1104: Lane Change Assistance Kit for use with universal monitor

EchoMaster is pleased to announce that FCTP-MB1105 along with FCTP-MB1101, FCTP-MB1102, FCTP-MB1103, and FCTP-MB1104 will fall under AAMP’s MAP (Minimum Advertised Pricing) agreement – designed to protect AAMP customers from price cutting by online sellers. These products are also backed by a three-year limited warranty.

Visit EchoMaster.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

