SiriusXM Creates First Content Team at Pandora Media

NEW YORK, NY (03.08.2019) – SiriusXM today announced its first step in a major commitment to delivering world-class content to the Pandora audience. SiriusXM is creating a dedicated Content Team focused on applying SiriusXM’s critically-acclaimed and proven model of curation and exclusive programming to the Pandora platform.

The team will be focused on creating original content in music, sports, and talk content ranging across comedy, politics, and entertainment, for Pandora listeners, including a selection of SiriusXM content, and creating original Pandora content for the SiriusXM audience.

The experienced Pandora team will report to SiriusXM’s Chief Content Officer, Scott Greenstein, and includes the following industry leaders:

Alex White, Pandora’s VP of Content and Programming

Jeff Zuchowski, Pandora’s VP of Label Relations

Bill Crandall, Pandora’s VP of Editorial Content

Lindsay Bowen, Pandora’s Head of Podcasts and Entertainment Content Partnerships

“Creating a dedicated team of talented and forward-thinking people is the first step in delivering great content that drives usage and engagement on Pandora,” said Greenstein. “For more than a decade and a half at SiriusXM, we’ve created ground-breaking and compelling content, constantly refreshing and evolving an exclusive programming lineup that has drawn tens of millions of subscribers nationwide. I am very excited to engage in the collaborative work ahead to create great new content for both the Pandora and SiriusXM audiences.”

Greenstein continues to lead all of SiriusXM’s programming including commercial-free music, sports, news, comedy, talk and entertainment, on SiriusXM’s satellite and streaming platforms.

Visit siriusxm.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

