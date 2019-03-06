Rockford Fosgate Announces New Audio Systems for Polaris RZR

TEMPE, AZ (03.07.2019) – Polaris RZR owners can now retain the control of Ride Command and upgrade their sound to a Rockford Fosgate audio system. All RZR owners will also benefit from 40% lighter weight pods and a water tight subwoofer option.

Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce an all new line up of audio kits for Polaris RZR 2014 through current vehicles including the RZR XP Turbo S and RZR XP 4 Turbo S. Demo systems will be on display March 7-8 at The Mint 400 Off-road Festival in Las Vegas and all kits will be shipping to customers in May.



Polaris RZR XP Turbo S equipped with Rockford Fosgate Audio Kit

“Our goal with these audio kits was to deliver a high-quality sound experience for RZR owners regardless of which vehicle or which optional features they purchased,” explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. “With the launch of the new models we have added Stage 3, 4, and 5 systems that are designed for seamless integration when using Ride Command as your stereo source unit,” continued Braaten. “This required a tremendous development effort to ensure that our system performs flawlessly for customers in the field. It was imperative that we eliminated many of the problems that currently exist in aftermarket interfaces such as turn on noise, engine whine, and other sounds that detract from their experience.”

Rockford Fosgate set out to evolve the line of RZR audio solutions with several customer requested features in mind as well. First, engineers tackled the issue of weight. They redesigned the speaker pods and subwoofer enclosure to retain their durable structure yet be 40% lighter than previous units. Next, the design gurus had to create a subwoofer enclosure that would deliver hard hitting bass but could also be submersible for those drivers trekking through rivers, mud, and high water. The result is a dual application enclosure that is ported for many installations and comes equipped with a plug that allows you to seal the port if you will be submerging the cabin.

Rockford included a lower dash kit mount for RZR models from 2014 – 2018 and added an upper dash kit mount with a hood so that RZR 2019+ owners can choose their source unit mounting location (upper or lower). Rockford also accounted for the difference in the 2019+ units by including two different amplifier mounting plates in their kits. One plate covers 2014 – 2018 vehicles and the other is for 2019 and newer models.

The new line of Rockford Fosgate Polaris RZR Audio Kits Includes:

RZR14-STAGE1

Stereo Kit for select RZR models



RZR14-STAGE2

Stereo and Front speaker kit for select RZR models



RZR14-STAGE3

400 Watt stereo, front speaker and subwoofer kit for select RZR models



RZR14RC-STAGE3

400 Watt front speaker and subwoofer kit for select RZR models with Ride Command



RZR14-STAGE4

400 Watt stereo, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit for select RZR models



RZR14RC-STAGE4

400 Watt, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit for select RZR models with Ride Command being used as stereo source unit



RZR14-STAGE5

1000 Watt stereo, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit for select RZR models



RZR14RC-STAGE5

1000 Watt, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit for select RZR models with Ride Command being used as stereo source unit



RZR14-REAR

Add on rear speaker kit for RZR14-Stage2, RZR14-Stage3, RZR14-Stage3RC

