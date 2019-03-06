NAV-TV Partners with Soundz for Mortorcycle Audio Market

DAYTONA BEACH & CORAL SPRINGS, FL (03.07.2019) – Daytona Beach Bike Week is almost here and motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country are dusting off their bikes in preparation for the upcoming event. Besides a tune up, a few last minute customizations and a good detailing, many Harley owners are flocking to their local audio specialist to upgrade their stereo system.

SC-GTSi

Click here to visit the SC-GTSi product page.

According to Peter Jensen, owner of Soundz, Inc. located in Daytona Beach, “One of the most popular requests has been to add Apple Carplay to 2014 to 2018 Harleys. Harley Davidson introduced the GTS radio with Carplay in 2019 and customers with older bikes are looking for a way to retrofit them. Unfortunately, the GTS radio will not work in the 2014 to 2016 models at all, and the 2017-2018 models require first changing out the ECM, BCM, ABS module and instrument cluster to 2019 model year equipment. These parts are about $2,000.00 alone and take about 5 hours to install and code properly; and that does not include the $1899.00 additional cost of the GTS radio. Plus, the retrofitted 2019 ABS module throws codes which could become problematic, or even affect the factory warranty. We knew we had to find a way to offer our clients a seamless GTS radio retrofit and reached out to NAV-TV for help.”

After months of product development, NAV-TV and Soundz are pleased to announce the release of the SC-GTSi head unit replacement interface for 2014 to 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycles. The SC-GTSi, offered exclusively through Soundz, is a plug-and-play interface that allows the 2019 GTS radio with Apple Carplay to be seamlessly installed into 2014 to 2018 motorcycles. The interface requires no control unit replacement, no coding and does not affect the factory warranty. The module is transparent to both the factory Harley Davidson and Techno Research diagnostic, troubleshooting and tuning computer systems. In addition, all factory functions of the radio and motorcycle are retained.

The SC-GTSi is available at an MSRP of $449.99, including a plug-and-play T-harness to integrate with the factory wiring and a mounting bracket for the interface. For a complete turn-key solution, Soundz also offers a package that includes the GTS Radio with Carplay, model specific coding for the radio, the SC-GTSi interface, T-harness and mounting bracket for $2,348.99.

Soundz will be offering sound system upgrades and Carplay retrofits during Bike Week. Their facility is located at 700 Ridgewood Ave #107, Holly Hill, FL 32117 which is conveniently located 9 miles south of Bruce Rossmeyer’s Harley Davidson on US HWY 1, just a few blocks south of LPGA BLVD. They are less than 2.5 miles from Historic Main Street Daytona Beach, and less than 5 miles from Daytona Beach International Speedway. They may also be contacted at 386-256-2200.



Visit navtv.com and soundzbaggeraudio.com for more.

