Audiomobile Returned to KnowledgeFest

LAS VEGAS, NV (03.07.19) – Audiomobile showed their latest products at the MEA KnowlegdeFest in Long Beach, February 22nd-24th.
Audiomobile is uniquely positioned and specifically created to provide Specialty 12Volt Retailers truly exceptional, high-performance, minimal form factor, relevant solutions, that are protected from ever increasingly challenging Internet pricing-pressures. Dealers who are seeking high-quality brands focused on delivering the rare combination of relevant solutions, with value and reliability, at competitive price-points are strongly encouraged to lean more about the new Audiomobile product lineup.
Audiomobile debuted several new models, including their first high-power “Exact” series of subwoofers, as well as additional models of their unique “SoloPass” line of prefab, low-profile, vehicle specific enclosures, which have been specifically engineered to work with their formidable subwoofers, as well as designed and optimized to work with their unique, pre-tuned, “MCAR” (Modular Coupled Acoustic Radiator) transducers.
See more at www.Facebook.com/Audiomobileusa. Retailers who are interested in learning more are welcome to call Audiomobile at (310) 941-2171, or to contact the company at matto@audiomobile.net.
Visit audiomobile.net for more.
