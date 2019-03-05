Wet Sounds Inc. Continues to Build Impressive Domestic Rep Team

HOUSTON, TX (03.06.2019) – Wet Sounds Inc. has added to their arsenal of sterling sales rep-firms.

Wet Sounds is pleased to announce that they have teamed up with Marketing Pro’s to represent Wet Sounds in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Marketing Pro’s Inc. will provide dealers with product and sales support in the 12 volt, Marine, and Power Sport dealer network.

“Marketing Pro’s has an impeccable reputation and a long history of success in the Mobile Electronics Industry,” commented Ray Woodall, Wet Sounds Regional Sales Manager.

“The Marketing Pro’s team is elated to have been chosen by Wet Sounds for the region. We do the simple things a rep firm should provide, we travel extensively to see dealers, and offer detailed service before and after the sale. This philosophy has worked for our success for a long time and we have no plans on changing,” stated Pete Daley, President of Marketing Pro’s Inc.



Visit marketingprosinc.com and wetsounds.com for more.

