The Show 2019, Presented by P&E Distributors, Is Sunday March 10th

NASHVILLE, TN (03.06.2019) – The Show 2019 is definitely shaping up to be one of the absolute largest distributor shows in the U.S. The huge ballroom at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in the Nashville suburb of Murfreesboro will be filled wall-to-wall with exhibitor booths. P&E Distributors is a major force, not only in the 12Volt marketplace, but also in the automotive performance and aftermarket categories. P&E is a 2-Time ‘SEMA WD of the Year.’

Josh Eatherly, P&E VP, stated to 12voltnews.com, “We are expecting the largest dealer turnout ever for The Show 2019. Over a week before The Show we had over 1200 people pre-registered. That 1200 represents over 400 dealers from 11 states. We definitely expect attendance this year will surpass all previous events.”

Josh Eatherly and Callan Stern hold copies of ‘The Show 2019’ Specials catalog that just arrived in P&E’s Warehouse.

There will be over 110 vendors that will be on site with booths representing 141 brands. In addition several SEMA quality show vehicles, from major vendors, will be positioned around the huge exhibit hall.

Exhibitors’ booths are packed on the 12volt side of the show floor at The Show 2018.

Continuing, Eatherly commented, “We feel a big benefit for dealers attending our event is the opportunity for in-booth trainings and meeting with factory folks. These in-booth trainings will highlight product features and provide selling tips. Networking with other dealers is also so valuable.”

The Show 2018 drew to a close dealers gathered around for the prize drawings.

The $5000 cash drawing give-a-way has been a tradition for years at The Show. Steve and Donnie Eatherly are always all smiles when they see the reaction of the winner each year. Apple watches, big screen TV’s and Ring Doorbells along with vendor giveaways will go home with lucky winners.

Josh Eatherly carried a 55’ TV for a raffle drawing winner at The Show 2018.

Concluding, Eatherly stated “In addition to all of the above, we will offer the best deals in Automotive Aftermarket Accessory and 12volt categories. We look forward to seeing all of our customers and friends at The Show 2019.”

Click the link below to view this video message from Kenwood National Trainer Seth Halstead.

Kenwood National Trainer Seth Halstead will conduct product sessions. Click here to hear a from Seth Halstead via Instagram.

The crews from the P&E Marietta and Chattanooga locations will be at The Show 2019 in Nashville bringing the show staff total to over 40 to work with dealers.

Dealers will be treated to a full lunch buffet of the finest Tennessee BBQ.

Finalize your plans to attend The Show 2019 this weekend, Sunday March 10th at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro… just south of Nashville.

Visit pedistributors.com for more.

