SSV Works to Exhibit During The Mint 400 Off-Road Festival

OXNARD, CA (03.06.2019) – SSV Works will be attending The Mint 400 Off-Road Race March 6-10, and exhibiting during the two-day Mint 400 Off-Road Festival March 7-8 at the Contingency on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, Nev.

“We will be featuring our new 4-door Polaris RZR XP Turbo S equipped with our new 5-speaker Ride Command-ready audio kit during The Mint 400,” said Trevor Kaplan, SSV Works CEO. “As we now offer the first true Plug & Play audio upgrade for the 2019 Polaris Ride Command system that produces the high quality audio demanded by today’s off-road enthusiast, this race and festival is the ideal showcase for our new and exciting side by side kits.”

The Mint 400 is known as “The Great American Off-Road Race™,” and is widely considered the most celebrated, prestigious, and challenging off-road race in the world. This annual four-hundred-mile marathon between the top off-road racers in the world includes more than four hundred and fifty race teams in twenty-four different classes of off-road vehicles.

SSV Works recently announced the launch of Powersport 2-, 3-, and 5-speaker audio integration kits for all 2019 Ride Command-equipped Polaris RZR models, as well as all 2019 Polaris RZR models without Ride Command.

Now you can easily expand the Ride Command system to add an amp, subwoofer and additional speakers. You can also control your music from the factory touch-panel display without experiencing the quality loss of universal add-ons.

“Everything you need is included, such as the vehicle-specific Plug & Play wiring harness kits for the Polaris RZR, meaning there is no soldering, cutting, or crimping required,” Kaplan added. “All components are weather-proof for whatever kind of terrain you ride. We couldn’t have made it an easier. And the result is a great sound system for wherever your ride takes you. We know those attending The Mint 400 are going to be blown away with this system.”

Visit www.SSVWorks.com and themint400.com for more.

