Tint World Opens New Memphis Store

MEMPHIS, TN (03.05.2019) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has opened a new location in Memphis.

The store, owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Kyle and Debra Neeley, offers a full-service auto styling center with quality products and excellent technicians to residents living in the greater Memphis area. Kyle Neeley brings franchise experience and a passion for auto accessories with him to his new Tint World venture after spending 15 years in the printing industry.

Debra and Kyle Neeley pictured in their new Tint World Store in Memphis, TN

“Kyle and Debra Neeley are experienced business owners whose passion for cars and auto accessories make them the perfect fit to lead Tint World into Memphis,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “The Neeleys will provide excellent customer service and superior products to Memphis residents.”

Tint World of Memphis provides a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

“We’re in a great location that will be convenient for our customers,” Kyle Neeley said. “I know the people of Memphis are going to love our standard of customer service, too. I’ve worked in a lot of shops before, and I know that’s one place where we can set ourselves apart.”

Tint World of Memphis is located at 3877 Winchester Rd, #6 Memphis, TN 38118. For more information, call (888) 944-8468.

Visit tintworld.com for more.

