Alpine X-Perience Rolled into Extreme Car Audio

MARREO, LA (03.04.2019) – The Alpine Toyota Tundra was the center of attention for the Alpine X-Perience Event at Extreme Car Audio in Marrero, LA on Thursday, February 28th.

Rain did not wash out the Alpine X-Perience at Extreme Car Audio… very unique image from the store’s surveillance camera system.

When the Alpine X-Perience set up, in the New Orleans suburb of Marrero, uninvited weather put a cloud over the event. In addition, the parades of Mardi Gras festivities grabbed the attention of many locals. That said, at the end of the day, the event was an unquestioned success.

Alpine supplied graphics were used in social media outreach.

Ace Truong, owner of the 14-Year old retail store stated to 12volt News “We had a terrific day. The Alpine X-Perience setup in our parking lot definitely drew traffic that led to sales, some big tickets, that rang the register during the day.”

Ace Truong presented a super Alpine receiver to this very lucky raffle winner.

Under the threatening sky Dan Greenwood-Alpine Brand Specialist, and Alpine’s Jimmy Chauffe, raised the Alpine tent and backed the Tundra into place in the parking lot in front of Extreme Car Audio”s store on the busy West Bank Expressway.

In addition to the Alpine X-Perience Tundra in the parking lot a shop vehicle, with full Alpine systems, was set for demo.

Dan Greenwood presented a pair of Alpine 6 x 9’s to this lucky raffle winner.

“We used Facebook and Instagram social media to let our followers know about the event. We probably had over 2 dozen calls from followers who saw our social media posts. Probably a dozen came and sat in the Tundra, and smiled, as Dan hit the volume. Those customers got tickets to win raffle prizes in our drawing for Alpine products” Truong added.

Chauffe offered “The Alpine 9” Halo really opened people’s eyes when they sat in the Tundra. When Dan cranked the full X-Series system of speakers, amps and subs they smiled from ear to ear.”

This striking post from the company’s Instagram page shows the Alpine X-Perience in the store’s windows. Please note the excellent signage on the building – the name of the store BIG & BOLD plus product categories highlighted!

Truong concluded “We truly appreciate the support from Alpine…Dan and Jimmy were super. The Alpine X-Perience tour is a terrific way to create consumer awareness and excitement to drive sales for independent retailers.”

Alpine supplied graphics were utilized through social media to get the word out about the Alpine E-Xperience.

Another Alpine X-Perience at Extreme Car Audio is in the planning stage for an October timeframe.

Greenwood will have the Alpine X-Perience set up at Stereo & Video Center in Tyler TX on Thursday, March 21st.

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

