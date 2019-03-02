Cartronics Biscayne Name Drawn In The 13th 12volt Spin-To-Win

SHREVEPORT LA (03.02.19) On Friday morning, March 1st at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel rolled for the 13th time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 16 top 12volt brands.

Cartronics_Biscayne in Miami FL was the lucky 12volt retailer winning the 13th 12volt Spin-To-Win.

The 13th 12volt Spin-To-Win landed on the DB Drive space on the wheel. The Cartronics_Biscayne slip was drawn from the jar and the winner of a great sounding DB Drive loaded subwoofer enclosure.

A call to Cartronics_Biscayne and Alan Roath answered the phone. We told him he won the DB Drive sub package. He said “This is great, it is always great to win. We don’t stock DB Drive but look forward to seeing how it sounds in the store”.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is designed to bring some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included – Directed backpack with caps and T-Shirts, JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive enclosure subwoofer system, RaceSport 164’ LED strip lighting reel, AIS add-on CD Player, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo, Sony DSX-A415BT Mechless receiver, Cerwin Vega Speaker package, DS18 portable speaker, Diamond Audio Speaker package and PowerBass BT100 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also in a space on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel is a $100. gift card for the winning 12volt retailer.

Putting a bear hug on The-Spin-To-Win Wheel and Winners’ slips in the 12volt Central Studios.

Past winners of the 12volt Spin-To-Win include…Stereo & Video Center-Tyler TX, The Outlaw Garage-Franklin TN, Exotic Sounds-West Palm Beach FL, Endless Possibilities-Aurora IL., Go Auto Sound in Union City NJ, Al&Ed’s South Bay CA, No Limitz Car Audio in Upland CA, Neil’s Specialty-Eureka CA, Sturgess Customs-Lexington SC, Audio By Art-San Antonio TX, SMS Car Audio in Marreo LA and Sweet Wheelz in Mississauga Ontario Canada.. Congratulations to all.

We are havin’ fun. Hugging the Spin-To-Win Wheel with the slips of the first 12 winners.

Let’s have some fun. The next spin is Friday, March 8th. Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to www.12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win winner announcements every Friday!

