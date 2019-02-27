SSV Works First to Market with Ride Command Audio Integration Kits for 2019 Polaris RZRs

OXNARD, CA (02.28.2019) – SSV Works is proud to announce the launch of Powersports audio integration kits for all 2019 Ride Command-equipped Polaris RZR XP 1000 and XP Turbo S models, as well as all 2019 Polaris RZR XP 1000 models without Ride Command. The kits are now available and shipping.

“We now offer the first true Plug & Play audio upgrade for the 2019 Polaris Ride Command system that produces the high quality audio demanded by today’s off-road enthusiast,” explained Trevor Kaplan, SSV Works CEO. “Now you can easily expand the Ride Command system to add an amp, subwoofer and additional speakers. You can also control your music from the factory touch-panel display without experiencing the quality loss of universal add-ons.”

SSV Works Ride Command Kits features and specifications include:

• Weatherproof components

• Polaris Ride Command integration harness

• SSV Works front kick panel pods with 6.5-inch powersports speakers (120 Watt/60 Watt RMS)

• SSV Works patented glove box enclosure with powered 10-inch powersports subwoofer (600 Watt/300 Watt RMS)*

• SSV Works cage mount pods with 6.5-inch powersports speakers (120 Watt/60 Watt RMS) (five speaker kit only)

• Direct-fit amp mounting system with 300 Watt amplifier. Three and five speaker kits feature a total of 800 Watts.

• Plug & Play cables and wiring

• All kits can also be loaded with Kicker speakers

• Non-Ride Command kit: SSV Works Bluetooth, AUX & AM/FM receiver with direct-fit dash kit

• Starting at $669.95

“Included is everything you need, such as the vehicle-specific Plug & Play wiring harness kits for the Polaris RZR, meaning there is no soldering, cutting, or crimping required,” Kaplan added. “All components are weatherproof for whatever kind of terrain you ride. We couldn’t have made it any easier. And the result is a great sound system for wherever your ride takes you.”

For more info, visit SSVWorks.com, call 818-991-1SSV (1778), or email sales@SSVworks.com.

