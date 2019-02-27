JL Audio Announces Trio of Staff Promotions

MIRAMAR, FL (02.28.2019) – JL Audio has announced the promotion of three individuals within the company who have all been an integral part of the company’s long-term success.

“We are very proud of these individuals and applaud them for their outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to JL Audio,” said Andy Oxenhorn, President of JL Audio.

Robert Oxenhorn—Promoted to Senior VP Finance

Bobby Oxenhorn

Robert has worked across departments at JL Audio, starting as an intern in Production, Shipping, Accounting and Engineering. After graduating as a CPA with a master’s degree in Accountancy, he worked for Deloitte, one of the top four accounting firms. He joined JL Audio six years ago, running finance and accounting functions. In his new role, Bobby will establish a system for departmental budgeting, lead JL Audio’s compliance efforts for federal and state taxes and support JL Audio’s future growth.

Karen Torres—Promoted to Director of Accounting

Karen Torres

Karen is a long-standing leader at JL Audio. Over the past 16 years, she has dedicated her career to JL Audio by building, developing and managing the company’s accounting department. Karen has a master’s degree in accounting and will be using her skillsets to monitor and implement regulatory changes to financial accounting and maintain company-wide budgets.

Maria Alfonso—Promoted to Director of Credit and Collections

Maria Alfonso

For over two decades, Maria has been the backbone of JL Audio’s credit, collections, and accounts receivable functions. She has been instrumental in developing and maintaining policies and procedures that touch every department. Maria uses her vast institutional knowledge to train and educate her colleagues on the JL Audio way of doing business. In her new role, Maria will play a key role in JL Audio’s ERP initiative and international sales growth strategy while continuing to manage the credit, collections, and AR functions.

Visit jlaudio.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

