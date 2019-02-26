The Alpine X-Perience Rolled into Lafayette Custom Automotive

LAFAYETTE, LA (02.27.2019) – The Alpine Toyota Tacoma was the center of attention for the Alpine X-Perience Event at Lafayette Custom Automotive on Bertrand Drive in Lafayette LA on Thursday, February 21st.

The Alpine X-Perience was set in Lafayette, LA. Uninvited weather slowed traffic but big tickets rang the register at day’s end.

Under a threatening sky Dan Greenwood, Alpine Brand Specialist, and Alpine’s Jimmy Chauffe raised the Alpine tent and backed the Tacoma into place. Martin Branch, Lafayette Custom Automotive owner, and the team had Alpine product displays in the store and all was set for a super day.

Martin Branch (L) and store manager Shane Douet pictured in front of the ‘No Bed Sled’ demo, decked with Alpine, on the showroom floor. Floor stacks of Alpine products were also present on the showroom floor.

In addition to the Alpine X-Perience Tacoma in the parking lot a number of customer’s vehicles, with full Alpine systems, were set for demos.

Throughout the day severe weather warnings were broadcast and showers were intermittent.

The show room floor highlights several different categories of products very effectively.

Branch commented “No doubt the weather definitely had an impact on our turnout and traffic on the streets around town was much less than normal. That said, we had a terrific sales day. Through our social media posts we had appointments set to for customers to come see the Alpine X-Perience. Those customers made their decisions to buy complete, big ticket Alpine systems and we booked a couple big system Alpine systems that day. In addition we had some good traffic, spawned from the Alpine X-Perience, into the weekend.”

Chauffe offered “The Alpine 9” Halo really opened people’s eyes when they sat in the Tacoma. When Dan cranked the full X-Series system of speakers, amps and subs they smiled from ear to ear.”

The Alpine Bass Shower Boom Room was totally redone and has come ALIVE again! Mounted on a trailer this great demo vehicle can use at offsite events to create excitement and branding for Alpine along with Lafayette Custom Automotive. Next stop will be a Mardi Gras parade in Lafayette.

Also in the parking lot drawing attention was the “Alpine Bass Shower” from years past. The Alpine Bass Shower had been used years ago at large consumer events like the Custom Sounds Texas Heatwave in Austin TX.

“We knew of the Alpine Bass Shower and awhile back had an opportunity to buy it. We rehabbed the structure and installed Alpine’s latest equipment. We also added our hip graphics and plan to use it at consume events. It will be perfect for the upcoming Mardi Gras Parade in Lafayette” Branch stated.

Alpine supplied graphics were utilized through social media to get the word out about the Alpine E-Xperience.

Another Alpine X-Prience is in the planning state for Lafayette Custom Automotive in the Father’s Day timeframe.

Greenwood and Chauffe will have the Alpine X-Perience set up at Extreme Car Audio in Marrero LA on Thursday, February 28th.

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

