E3 Returns as Pole Award Sponsor of 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NASCAR Pinty’s Series

PONTE VEDRA, FL (02.27.2019) – E3, manufacturer of a full line of E3 DiamondFIRE racing products, will return as Pole Award sponsor this year for all 13 NASCAR Pinty’s Series (NPS) races and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. NPS is the premier motorsports division in Canada with events held at a variety of road courses and oval tracks in the country in addition to one event in the United States.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West kicks off its first event of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway dirt track on Thursday, February 28 with the Star Nursery 100. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East kicked off at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway on February 10 as headliner of the track’s 53rd running of its week-long World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, just south of Daytona. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series serves as the top step in NASCAR’s development ladder that allows drivers to progress to one of NASCAR’s three national series.

The NASCAR Pinty’s series will head to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park for the eighth year in a row in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada as part of Victoria Day weekend on Sunday, May 19. NPS is making a return to the United States as part of Full Throttle Weekend (September 20-21) at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This triple-header short track weekend event will include the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR’s only open-wheel class, NPS and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. The NASCAR Pinty’s Series Champion will be crowned at Jukasa Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 28 at the NPS Finale event, Pinty’s Fall Brawl.

“We are pleased to once again sign on as Pole Award sponsor for both the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, stated E3’s Vice President of Motorsports, Rob Fisher. “Both series offer exciting racing, great opportunities for professional race experience and are well attended. We feel that our participation and support has enhanced our branding efforts and sales in two very important motorsports markets.”

Visit e3sparkplugs.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

