The 2019 Distributor Show Calendar from the 12Volt News

SHREVEPORT, LA (02.26.2019) – With January in the rear-view mirror, it’s time for the 2019 Distributor Show circuit to ramp up across the U.S.

Steve Paul, Tech Marketing, rockin’ a PowerBass SoundBar demo at the Angel Show.

The first distributor show on the calendar was the Angel Dealer Appreciation Show in Birmingham this past weekend-Feburary 23rd and 24th. Stormy weather impacted the Saturday night cocktail event but the sun was out on Sunday for a super strong event.

Charlie Angel (L) announced Metra Electronics as Manufacturer of the Year. Metra’s Tom Comenole worked the Angel event in Birmingham.

Charlie Angel stated “We had a great show. The dealer turnout was very strong. Our vendors and reps really stepped up. We are looking forward to a very good 2019.”

Ernie Welch, Euphoria Car Audio NSM, making a presentation to a group of dealers at the Angel Distributing show.

Watch for extensive coverage from the Angel show later this week on 12voltnews.com.

Click here to view the latest Distributor Show Calendar from 12VoltNews.com

The 12volt News 2019 Distributor Show Calendar presently lists over two dozen confirmed event dates. In addition, there are a few dates still to be set. All told the number of distributor shows in 2019 will approach 3 dozen events stretching from coast-to-coast and north of the border into Canada.

“Distributor shows gives us at DB Research an opportunity to spend 1-on-1 time with dealers in a less hectic setting than CES. In addition we can spend time with the distributor sales staff, many who don’t attend CES, to cover the DB Research brand lineups,” Ernie Welch, National Sales Manager, related to the 12volt News following the Angel Distributing Show.

Dealers attending a distributor show can take advantage of show deals plus special close-outs. Farsighted dealers will often drive a truck or van and take their purchases back to the store – saving freight charges and time. Checking out new products and networking with reps and peers over lunch or dinner is also a big plus on the distributor show agenda.

In addition to seeing new products and picking up deals, dealers can attend brand-specific product sessions at many shows. Euphoria Car Audio, Design Engineering and AAMP conducted training sessions at the February 24th Angel Show.

Erik Harbour and Jeff Falk will be on the road attending shows at PowerBass distributors. “In meetings at CES, our reps pointed out how important distributors shows are for the industry. Many regions of across the U.S. witnessed decreased dealer attendance at CES this year. We plan to connect with a large number of dealers at each distributor show,” Harbour stated.

Jeff Falk, on site at the Angel Show offered “The turnout was super strong. We showed our latest car audio, marine and powersports products. Our area rep, Steve Paul with Tech Marketing, demo’ed PowerBass Soundbars from a great setup in the back of his pickup that really got dealers attention.”

The N&H Show and Sale is set for Hattiesburg, MS on Saturday, March 2nd. Ricky Gibson and the Team have a lineup of top brands with super specials for dealers attending the show. Also a gift card will be given to each dealer attending the event.

P&E’s THE SHOW 2019, Sunday March 10th, will build on a tradition of huge events, Josh Eatherly stated, “We are back at the Embassy Suites and anticipate over 150 brands, 12volt and aftermarket, to be represented. We already have strong preregistration for The Show this year. As always we will have great show specials plus the big cash prize drawing.”

The Shiflet Dickson show is set for Sunday, March 17th with a St Patrick’s event on Saturday evening. David Holland stated “We are planning for a super show on Sunday and of course all will have a great time at the Saturday night St. Patty’s party. The support Dave Maxon received at CES for our 2019 show was very strong.”

Mid-State Distributing will host 3 shows… Omaha and Fargo plus a big event in Chicago. With the acquisition of AMD, Mid-State will host a show in Chicago. Mid-State’s Tom Kolar stated “We look forward to meeting a large number of AMD dealers. George McGoldrick is working closely with us to continue the great success he had with his shows in Chicago through the years.”

12volt News and 12volt Central Studios staff will provide continuing articles promoting distributor shows plus create post show coverage of these key 12volt industry events.

Look for updates to the 2019 Distributor Show Calendar as additional show dates are set.

“Our industry invests major resources in distributor shows. Make your plans to attend a distributor show in your area. Chances are very good it will be very positive for all,” commented Mike Van Horn.

