AAMP Expands Partnership with A&W Distributors to Include Phoenix Gold

CLEARWATER, FL (02.26.2019) – Phoenix Gold has expanded its partnership with A&W Distributors out of Dallas, Texas.

With more than 40 years’ experience serving the 12-Volt industry, A&W’s core values include supporting their retail customers beyond product, and being a key pillar in each store’s success. This focus on retailer support aligns with AAMP Global’s, which is why the addition of the Phoenix Gold brand, to the already supported AAMP Global brands: Stinger, PAC, Best Kits and iSimple is a great fit.



A&W will offer retailers in the Texas area the entire suite of Phoenix Gold amplifiers, subwoofers, and speakers, in the SX2 series, RX2 series and newly released MX series. Conveniently located in Dallas, dealers in this area will be able to take advantage of same day/next day delivery, making it easier than ever to be a full service Phoenix Gold dealer.



To speak with A&W about carrying Phoenix Gold, contact 800-373-1222.

Visit phoenixgold.com, awdistributors.com, and aampglobal.com for more.

