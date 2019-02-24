Tint World Honors Franchise Owners, Plans Ahead for 2019 Success

BOCA RATON, FL (02.25.2019) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers honored their top performing franchise owners at its 11th annual International Franchise Convention held Feb. 17-19 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando Florida.

The convention featured a vendor trade show, seminars and training, while an awards banquet on Feb. 19 recognized top-performing franchises. This year’s theme was “Play to Win,” and attendees learned best practices to boost sales and run their stores more efficiently.

In 2018, Tint World reported an increase of chainwide sales of more than 27% percent from 2017 to 2018, and an increase in store locations from 54 in 2017 to 68 in 2018. The company also entered the growing United Arab Emirates market with its first store in Dubai. There are currently 21 more locations in development across the United States and Canada.

“The convention is an annual highlight for the Tint World family,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “Our owners have the opportunity to grow and learn from each other as we come together to celebrate the previous year’s successes and plan ahead for the future. Franchise owners have an opportunity to have one-on-one time with vendors, but they also have one-on-time with each other. The Tint World family is constantly growing, and the exchange of ideas during this convention re-energizes our team every year.”

Tint World presented the following awards in recognition of achievments earned throughout the 2018 business year:

· Franchise of The Year — Acey and Kerri Light, Lubbock, Texas

· Best Performing Franchise — Jeff and Penny Rackley, The Colony, Texas

· Best Performing Franchise — John and Carole Anhalt, Webster, Texas

· Best Performing Franchise — Randy Silver and Austin Silver, Cary, North Carolina

· Most Improved Franchise — Pedro Flores, Midland, Texas

· Most Improved Franchise — Abdul Afaghani and Sultan Alafghani, Santa Clara, California

· Most Improved Franchise — Patrick McNiven, Boca Raton and Hollywood, Florida

· First Franchise to Exceed $1 Million in Sales the First Year — Santiago and Dominica Rojas, Massapesqua Park, New York

· Local Marketing Impact — Pete and Barbra Muller, Longwood, Florida

· Franchise Mentor of the Year — Xan Owens, Morgan Hill, California

· Top Gun Franchise — Tim and Stacy Kjaer, Medford, New York

· New Franchise Ambassador of the Year — Mike Richards and Rodney Thiel, Grapevine, Texas

· Area Developer of the Year — Danny Shenko, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Tim and Stacy Kjaer, co-owners of the Medford/Long Island, New York store, along with manager Kurt Kaufman were once again honored for being in the $2 Million Club. Members of the $1 Million Club included Rodney Thiel and Mike Richards, owner of the Grapevine, Texas store, Danny Shenko and Mike Rogers, of the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, location; Acey and Kerri Light, owners of the Lubbock, Texas store and Santiago and Dominica Rojas, owners of the Massapequa Park, New York store.

Tint World Orlando received the award for ‘Best Local Impact Marketing’ along with a ‘5 Star Award’ for overall business excellence. Congratulations to this great team!

In addition to these awards, thirty-two Tint World owners were recognized as part of the 5-Star Program, which is a comprehensive pathway for franchise owners to improve operations and increase sales. Tint World also honored ARC Audio with the Vendor of the Year Award.

“Many of our franchise owners performed exceedingly well in 2018,” said Paul Pirro, executive vice president of Tint World. “We had several stores that deserved to be recognized as ‘best performing franchises,’ as well as several other stores that had improved a tremendous amount, earning them the title of ‘most improved.’ Tint World franchise owners are extremely driven and passionate about what they do, and it’s always a pleasure to see them recognized for their hard work.”

Visit tintworld.com for more.

