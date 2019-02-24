The N&H Annual Dealer Show 2019 Set for Saturday, March 2nd

HATTIESBURG, MS (02.25.2019) – The 2019 N&H Show is set for Saturday, March 2nd, at the company’s facility in Hattiesburg, MS. There is a bit of a change this year. By appointment, dealers may schedule a time on Sunday (March 3rd) to see the latest from top brands and pick up some great show sale deals.

Ricky Gibson, and the N&H crew, are set for another super event as the latest products from vendors will be showcased.

Gibson related to 12voltnews.com, “2019 is off to a strong start. Tax refund season is getting ready to kick-in and our Show/Sale specials will give our dealers some extra ammo to promote and close sales.”

Brands and specials to be highlighted at the event include Kicker, JVC Mobile, PowerBass, Q Power, Soundstream, Directed, Stinger, Metra, Power Acoustik, Rydeen, RaceSport, AAMP, EchoMaster, Renegade Audio, Install Bay, PAC, American International and Shuriken.

“The PowerBass line is really moving this year. We had a great CES 2019 and the PowerBass PowerSports lineup is read hot. Dealers taking advantage of the great deals at the N&H Show can maximize their sales and margins” Jeff Falk, PowerBass Eastern Regional offered.

The lighting category is a bright spot across the 12volt industry and many retailers are lighting up sales and profits. Make sure to check out the latest from RaceSport.

“This year we have an extra special offer for dealers who attend our show. All dealer will receive a dinner or gift card for attending the 2019 N&H Show/Sale” Gibson concluded.

For more info, visit nandhelectronics.com or call 800-264-8808.

