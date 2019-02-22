Sweet Wheelz Auto Styling Name Drawn In The 12th 12volt Spin-To-Win

SHREVEPORT LA (02.23.19) On Friday morning, February 22nd at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel rolled for the 12th time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 16 top 12volt brands.

Sweet Wheelz Auto Styling in Mississauga Ontario Canada was the lucky 12volt retailer winning the 12th 12volt Spin-To-Win.

The 12th 12volt Spin-To-Win landed on the Kicker space on the wheel. The Sweet Wheelz slip was drawn from the jar as the winner of a great sounding set of Kicker Cush BT Headphones.

A call to Sweet Wheelz in Canada and Fadi Khalid answered the phone. We told him he won the Kicker Cush BT. He said “This is awesome and I really need them. This really warms me up on a cold day”!

Sweet_wheelz, with nearly 2,000 followers on Instagram, makes very frequent Instagram posts and does exceptionally creative custom work. Posts show vehicles in the installation bay..many posts highlight remote starter installations needed in the -14C degree cold of the Toronto area.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is designed to bring some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Above is a Screenshot of The Sweet Wheel Instagram Page

Prizes on the wheel included – a Wet Sounds 420 BT EQ, JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive WDXMOTO-G2 speakers, RaceSport 164’ LED strip lighting reel, AIS add-on CD Player, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo, Sony DSX-A415BT Mechless receiver, Cerwin Vega Speaker package, DS18 portable speaker, Diamond Audio Speaker package and PowerBass BT100 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also in a space on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel is a $100. gift card for the winning 12volt retailer.

Past winners of the 12volt Spin-To-Win include…Stereo & Video Center-Tyler TX, The Outlaw Garage-Franklin TN, Exotic Sounds-West Palm Beach FL, Endless Possibilities-Aurora IL., Go Auto Sound in Union City NJ, Al&Ed’s South Bay CA, No Limitz Car Audio in Upland CA, Neil’s Specialty-Eureka CA, Sturgess Customs-Lexington SC, Audio By Art-San Antonio TX and SMS Car Audio in Marreo LA. Congratulations to all.

We are havin’ fun. Hugging the Spin-To-Win Wheel with the slips of the first 12 winners.

Let’s have some fun. The next spin is Friday, March 1st. Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to www.12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win winner announcements every Friday!

