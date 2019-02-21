NAV-TV Announces New Lower Price Points for ZEN Audio Interfaces

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (02.22.2019) – First announced during the Dallas Knowledgefest trade show in 2018, NAV-TV Corp. has implemented new lower price points for the Zen Audio line of audiophile-quality audio integration products. The interfaces allow the seamless addition of aftermarket amplifiers into compatible vehicles, delivering audiophile-quality sound without compromising the vehicle’s factory fit, finish or features.

Billy Briguglio, NAV-TV/Federal Electron SMT Manager, showing the ZEN AUDIO ZEN-V fresh off the new SMT production line. Federal Electron is the contract manufacturing division located within the NAV-TV headquarters in Coral Springs, FL.

MAP enforced new pricing for ZEN AUDIO products are:

M650-GM: Reduced from $849.00 to $499.00 MAP

ZEN-DSP12A-A2B: Reduced from $849.00 to $549.00 MAP

ZEN-V: Reduced from $1299.00 to $749.00 MAP

ZEN-M: Reduced from $1299.00 to $749.00 MAP

Although pricing has been reduced, the no-compromise build quality of the Zen line has not; All Zen Audio products are tariff immune, manufactured in the USA and engineered using the finest components available, including Burr-Brown/TI 192kHz, 32-Bit DAC and 128 bit floating point DSP.

Dealers attending the Long Beach Knowledgefest event are invited to experience Zen Audio in demo vehicles at both the Arc Audio and Audiotec Fischer/MSC booths.



For more information on ZEN AUDIO products, contact your NAV-TV sales representative at (866) 477-3336 (USA and Canada toll free) or +1(561) 955-9770 (International), or email sales staff at sales@navtv.com



