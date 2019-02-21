KICKER® Returns to Lone Star Throwdown…with Award-Winning Rides

News from KICKER Performance Audio

February 20, 2019

STILLWATER, USA – KICKER® is excited to attend the Lone Star Throwdown (LST) for the fifth straight year, with several show cars for attendees to see and hear. The annual show will take place Feb. 22-24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe, Texas.

The KICKER booth will proudly display the HE Forged™ 1957 Chevy® Sedan Delivery, equipped with KICKER’s elite Q-Class line of audio products including patented, square L7® subwoofers. Additionally, SEMA vehicle-designer Andrew Lowe will bring “Battlecat” – a Dodge® Challenger sporting KICKER KX-Series amplifiers and a KICKER CompRT® thin-mount sub. John Jackson of NotStock Photography will also be showing his Mercedes-Benz® Sprinter in the booth. Affectionately dubbed “HomeWrecker,” the Sprinter is equipped with a series of all-weather, KICKER Marine four-inch enclosures mounted on the roof.

Finally, KICKER’s road team will haul fabricator Tim Smith’s custom 1994 Chevy C1500 to the show. A member of KICKER’s Special Projects team, Smith is using an SSV Works™ MRB3 Media Controller, a pair of KICKER IQ-Series 5-channel amplifiers, Q-Class speakers and CompRT slim subwoofers.

With 2,000 show cars already pre-registered, LST officials anticipate attendance exceeding 15,000 people this year. Top 100 and Best-of-Show awards will be presented at the end, along with cash prizes.

For more information on LST, consumers can visit www.lonestarthrowdown.com.

