JVCKENWOOD Canada Planning Inaugural Dealer Training Trip to California

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO (02.22.2019) – The Automotive Division of JVCKENWOOD Canada has announced that 40 Canadian Dealers and over 80 attendees will join its team in Long Beach, California for Knowledgefest 2019 from February 23-25.



“We have made significant investments in both time and resources to bring these JVC and Kenwood Dealers from across Canada to share in this experience,” said Glen Swackhamer, National Sales Manager for JVCKENWOOD Canada Automotive Division.



“We believe that the Knowledgefest Trade Show & Conference is one of the best ways for our Dealers to learn about the most up to date information on JVC and Kenwood products,” Swackhamer added. “They also get the chance to learn and adapt new techniques to sharpen their skillsets and grow their network amongst the best of the best in the car audio industry.”



JVCKenwood Canada dealers will leave the snow and cold for a much warmer Long Beach, CA. Pictured is the JVCKenwood HQ in Mississauga, Ontario.

The weekend will be kicked off with a private cocktail reception, where all dealers will receive a Knowledgefest exclusive JVCKENWOOD Canada jacket.



On Saturday, dealers will be able to attend, many for the first time, specialized industry workshops that are not available to them in Canada. They will then attend JVC and Kenwood specific product training sessions to ensure they are well equipped to represent the brands once they touch down back in Canada.



The trip will be capped off with a “Canada Night” for all Canadian Dealers, along with invited guests Chris Cook and the training team from JVCKENWOOD USA.

Visit us.jvckenwood.com for more.

