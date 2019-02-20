Eton Car Audio to Debut Mercedes “Upgrade” Sets at KnowledgeFest

LAS VEGAS, NV (02.21.2019) – Eton Car Audio will be debuting its new ‘Upgrade’ series of components, coaxial systems and neodymium woofers, at the Long Beach KnowledgeFest this weekend.

Founded in 1993, Eton gmbh, is recognized as the premier loudspeaker manufacturer in Germany and is celebrated their 35th Anniversary by entering the N. America market. Over the past few decades, the company has developed a formidable reputation for advanced technology and precision engineering and has become the premier OEM speaker supplier for both automotive manufacturers, as well as numerous prestigious European and US brands, including the original, Diamond Hex series of components.

The new systems join their existing ‘Upgrade’ series of “Plug and Play” systems, which are specifically designed for2004 and up BMW / Mini and VW platforms. The new UG systems include five (5) models, one 4-inch 2-way component system, with 25 mm silk dome tweeter, dedicated front and rear coaxial systems, as well as center-channel coax, plus matched pairs of 195mm (8-inch) Neo motor woofers, specifically designed to replace the factory “FrontBass” foot-well woofer enclosures. All the drivers use compact, exotic, neo-motors and fit most popular C, E, G and S-Class platforms.

As with all Eton speakers, these new systems are precision designed, developed and manufactured at their state-of-the-art factory in Neu Ulm Germany. Initial delivery is scheduled for late Q1. The line is now in stock and shipping from three (3) regional warehouses, to provide Retailers ‘JIT’ delivery to all major US markets.

Retailers who are interested in learning more about this exciting opportunity are invited to call AMG at (702) 829 – 4155, or email to ubersub@gmail.net, to schedule a meeting during the show. Additional info will be forthcoming regarding delivery dates.

Visit eton-gmbh.com/en/home for more.

Share this:

Tweet

