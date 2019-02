dB Drag Racing Association Congratulates Winners of European Championship

The dBDRA would like to congratulate all of the winners of the 2018 dBDRA European Championship. The event was held during the weekend of September 29-30, 2018 in Montichiari Italy. Competitors from Europe traveled to Italy to compete at the event.

Championship Rings were awarded to the First Place Winners in the following formats of competition: dB Drag Racing, Bass Race, Top Dog and Psychlone. On behalf of the dB Drag Racing Association and our members, the dB Drag Racing Association would like to sincerely thank all of the competitors for competing during the 2018 season.

First Place Champions in each format of competition include:

dB Drag Racing

Street Stock 1K – Team Sourcesound – Victor (Greece)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=116440

Street Stock 2K – Dennis Andersson (Sweden)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=48759

Street Stock 5K – Giuseppe Siclari (Italy)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=121812

Street Stock NL – 2l4y Inception Heli (Austria)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=93740

Street Stock Trunk 5K – 2l4y Joe (Austria)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=90471

Street Stock Wall 5K – Team Kostadopoulos – Allabouttech (Greece)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=128964

Super Street No Wall – Team Experience – Pstuning (Greece)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=117973

Super Street 1-2 – dB Devils – M&J (Finland)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=19291

Super Street 3-4 – Team Baudio Jason (Slovenia)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=114794

Super Street 5+ – Team Ground Zero – Tibor (Hungary)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=116141

Super Street X – Team Vlr Romania (Romania)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=130946

Extreme NL – Team GZ Pezi Frank (Germany)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=64647

Bass Race

Bass Race 120.0-129.9db – Team Tr Marian (Italy)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=127545

Bass Race 130.0-139.9db – Deaf Bonce Clio (Slovenia)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=116287

Bass Race 140.0-149.9db – Team Ground Zero – Gregory (France)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=98710

Bass Race 150.0-159.9db – Team Performance – Nontas (Greece)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=91472&Method=2

Psychlone

Psychlone – Team Rsr Gladen United (Austria) https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=106794

Top Dog

Top Dog – Team 2elle (Italy)https://www.termpro.com/asp/competitorstats.asp?Competitor_ID=128507

Visit dbdrag.com for more.

