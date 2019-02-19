TEMPE, AZ (02.20.2019) – Rockford Fosgate will be the Presenting Sponsor of the two-day Mint 400 Off-Road Festival to be held on Thursday, March 7th and Friday, March 8th in downtown Las Vegas, Nev. Rockford Fosgate is also supporting sponsor of the Mint 400 Off-Road Race.

“The Mint 400 Off Road Festival is the ideal place for us to showcase our products because the people who attend the event are our core customers, outdoor enthusiasts who love music,” said Tammy Lowe, Rockford Corp. Director of Marketing. “We’re happy to be on Fremont Street to connect with them and to show all the entertainment options that Rockford Fosgate offers for their vehicles.”

Featured at The Mint 400 Off-Road Festival presented by Rockford Fosgate will be Rockford’s Polaris Ride Command Audio Cables that allow RZR, RANGER, and GENERAL owners to retain the factory Polaris Ride Command as source unit while adding aftermarket audio via a plug-in harness to Rockford Punch PBR or Power mini amps (mono / 4ch).

Rockford Fosgate will also display their recently launched Universal Bluetooth Remote Control – PMX-BTUR, which controls your smartphone’s audio through the remote control mounted to your steering wheel. It’s built Element Ready to withstand water, sun, and dust so you can leave your phone tucked away and let the PMX-BTUR remote get dirty.

“Rockford Fosgate has spearheaded the concept of purpose-built audio from their roots in revolutionizing car audio to their debut on the motorsports scene with high performance plug-and-play audio kits,” said Mint 400 CEO, Matt Martelli. “We’re excited that Rockford Fosgate is bringing its full line of audio gear to The Great American Off-Road Race.”

Come check out Rockford Fosgate’s audio gear, take a ride in their Polaris and Can-am demo vehicles, and grab some fun Rockford swag at the Rockford Fosgate experience on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, Nev. during the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival.

Visit www.rockfordfosgate.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

