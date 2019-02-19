Phoenix Gold Launches MX Series of Amplifiers, Subwoofers and Speakers

CLEARWATER, FL (02.20.2019) – Phoenix Gold has announced the launch of its MX Series, a sub-compact line of amplifiers, subwoofers, and speakers, engineered for vehicles where space is at a premium, like trucks, jeeps and sports cars. The MX series proves that amazing things can come in small packages.

Phoenix Gold’s MX amplifiers pack in the power while keeping the chassis size small and efficient. The amps are designed for reliability, with robust power supplies that keep the music coming at peak volume in vehicles with limited accommodations. Designed to fit, without compromising power and sound quality, these full-featured Class D amplifiers are available in 3 configurations (monoblock, 4-channel and 5-channel) ranging from 600-800 watts each, to address any system requirements and power needs. Power is achieved with robust unregulated power supplies ensuring you have the ability to have dynamic power on-demand, while still producing the sound quality you expect from Phoenix Gold.

Available now from Authorized Phoenix Gold dealers, the MX Amp lineup includes:

• MX800.5 5 Channel Class D Full Range

• MX600.4 4 Channel Class D Full Range

• MX800.1 Class D Monoblock

Phoenix Gold’s new slim mount subwoofers are designed to deliver even deeper, more accurate bass in tight environments. Perfect for installations where depth is limited, and a small enclosure is needed. Emphasizing reliability and style, these subwoofers are ideal for nearly any system or budget. These subwoofers are engineered to withstand those with a zealous use of the volume knob and keep the music going. Each model is crafted with a glass fiber-reinforced cone, high temperature OFC Copper Torriform Voice Coil with our KlaraForm Vented Kapton Former, oversized motor structure, and rugged woven tinsel leads for maximum reliability.

Phoeniroll Surround Technology promotes linear motion within the 22mm of peak-to-peak excursion. While performance is great in a small enclosure, if depth is the only hurdle, a larger but shallow box will squeeze even more performance out of these powerful woofers.

Available now from Authorized Phoenix Gold dealers, the MX Slim Subwoofer lineup includes:

• MX12D4 12” with Dual 4 Ohm Voice Coils

• MX12D2 12” with Dual 2 Ohm Voice Coils

• MX10D4 10” with Dual 4 Ohm Voice Coils

• MX10D2 10” with Dual 2 Ohm Voice Coils

Completing the line is the MX series Dual Concentric Design Coaxial Speakers, available in 6.5”, 5×7” and 6×9”. The MX Speakers provide excellent off axis response as the woofer and tweeter share a common center, thus focusing the sound of both drivers in a uniform field of sound resulting in premium sound quality from stock locations. Silk Dome Tweeters deliver high frequencies smoothly with remarkable clarity and definition. Our unique wave guide technology, Corona Lens, focuses the tweeter, correcting any phase cancellation that occurs in traditional “point source” speakers. The lens provides a smooth blend of the tweeter frequencies with mid woofer by dispersing the sound waves in a balanced fashion.

Available now from Authorized Phoenix Gold dealers, the MX Speaker lineup includes:

MX57CX 5×7” Dual Concentric Coaxial Speaker

MX69CX 6×9” Dual Concentric Coaxial Speaker

MX65CX 6.5” Dual Concentric Coaxial Speaker

Visit phoenixgold.com for more.

